Je’Von Evans Opens Up On Biggest WWE Challenge

WWE star Je’Von Evans appeared on Club 520 to discuss various topics, including the biggest adjustment he has had to make after joining the main roster.

Evans said, “So I think when I was on NXT, I was working my way up to become a top guy there, you know what I mean? And right before that happened, the main roster snatched me up and then I had to restart. Now I’m wrestling in front of bigger crowds, and people that don’t know who I am at all outside of NXT fans. So I feel like just adjusting to and learning what different wrestling crowds like, you know what I mean? Because not every wrestling crowd loves the flips I do. Some crowds just love you talking to them during a match, and they’re going to be like, ‘Oh, this was the best match ever.’ So, I feel like just learning that and developing all that, that’s what my biggest challenge is so far right now.”

On crazy fan experiences:

“I ain’t experienced nothing crazy yet, for real. I think the craziest was — I think it was like the Raw after Elimination Chamber. And I jumped in the crowd because usually I’ll be a little too energetic, you feel me? And I come out [for] my entrance, I jump in the crowd and — you know, fans, they tend to be like, ‘Oh, there’s a wrestler.’ And there was this one particular hand that was not above my waist. And I said, ‘Oh!’ Boom, then I jumped into the other side of the crowd. But nothing too crazy. It’s just always like, fans just walking up being blunt like, ‘Ooh, you fine.’ Stuff like that. And I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, appreciate you.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)