Je’Von Evans Reveals He Seeks Promo Advice From Paul Heyman

WWE rising star Je’Von Evans has opened up about his efforts to become a more complete performer, revealing how he has worked to overcome his early struggles with delivering promos.

At just 22 years old, Evans has already attracted significant attention for his athleticism and exciting in-ring style. However, “The Young OG” recognizes that developing his microphone skills is equally important as he continues progressing through WWE.

During an appearance on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast, Evans explained that speaking in front of an audience was something he deliberately avoided during his early years on the independent wrestling scene. “When it comes to my mic skills, I’ve been trying to work hard on just talking. On the indies, I started at 13. On the indies, I wasn’t able to cut promos. I’m not gonna say I wasn’t able to, I’ll say I didn’t like to because I was young, I was a kid.”

Evans recalled feeling uncomfortable trying to deliver convincing threats against opponents who were significantly older than him. “I’m going against grown adults, so I can’t be saying, ‘I’m gonna beat you up and I’m gonna win.’ Nobody’s gonna believe that. I didn’t like my voice.”

Since joining WWE, Evans has taken a different approach to developing his character and presentation. He explained that treating promos as another skill to study and practice has helped him become more confident on the microphone. “Being signed to WWE has made me understand and lock in when it comes to promos. Promos are as easy as a match when you break it down for real. When you really break it down and work hard towards it, it’s easy.”

Evans also credited WWE with giving him opportunities to speak on television, allowing him to become increasingly comfortable expressing himself in front of fans. “Just talk your talk, you feel me? That’s what I’ve been doing and I’m glad that they’ve been giving me the opportunity to talk because now I’m starting to feel comfortable with my voice.”

The young Superstar also revealed that he regularly turns to Paul Heyman for advice on improving his promo work, seeking guidance from one of the industry’s most experienced personalities.

Having started wrestling at just 13 years old, Evans has already accumulated considerable in-ring experience despite his young age. As he continues developing his confidence and character work, he remains focused on strengthening the skills needed to establish himself as a major WWE star.