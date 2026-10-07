Cody Rhodes Confirms New WWE Contract

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he recently signed a new contract with WWE, revealing that he intends to finish his in-ring career with the company.

The 41-year-old Superstar shared the news during an appearance on the Flagrant podcast published Wednesday. While Rhodes did not disclose the length or financial details of the agreement, he indicated that his latest deal will keep him with WWE for the remainder of his wrestling career.

“Forgive me if this is breaking news and please edit it if I’m not allowed to share, which is fine,” Rhodes said.

“I just re-signed with WWE, so I’ll end my wrestling career [with WWE].”

Rhodes had previously suggested that his next WWE contract would likely be his final agreement as an active competitor, and his latest comments appear to confirm that intention.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion is currently promoting the upcoming Street Fighter movie, in which he portrays Guile. During the interview, Rhodes explained that his relationship with WWE provides him with the flexibility to pursue acting and other projects while remaining committed to the company.

“Say I do have another project. Say I got two other projects, whatever it may be,” Rhodes said.

“I’m able to take a step away and I’m able to collaborate with WWE and I’m able to come back home.”

Rhodes also discussed how the financial landscape of professional wrestling has evolved, crediting the existence of other major promotions with creating additional opportunities and improving earning potential for wrestlers.

“The wrestling economy is different now because there’s other places you can go wrestle,” Rhodes said. “The money in wrestling and sports entertainment is very good.”

He added that wrestlers from previous generations, including his late father Dusty Rhodes, would likely be surprised by the financial opportunities available in today’s industry.

“And I feel like if you were my dad or any of these wrestlers we talked about on that list, you’d be shocked.”

Rhodes’ contract announcement follows separate comments he made earlier this week about his potential retirement timeline. He recently suggested that he does not envision himself continuing to wrestle once his eldest daughter, Liberty, reaches the age of 11 in 2032.

Although the terms of his new agreement remain undisclosed, Rhodes has made his intentions clear: whenever he decides to step away from active competition, he plans to do so as a WWE Superstar.