Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule For Remainder Of 2026

WWE has announced World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns’ schedule for the remainder of 2026, confirming appearances at several major events.

Reigns is set to appear at both Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, Texas, along with multiple episodes of Raw and SmackDown through the end of November.

Reigns’ currently announced WWE schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 19: Raw — San Diego, California

Monday, November 2: Raw and SmackDown — Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, November 7: Crown Jewel — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Monday, November 9: Raw — Greenville, South Carolina

Monday, November 23: Raw and SmackDown — Wichita, Kansas

Saturday, November 28: Survivor Series: WarGames — Houston, Texas

Monday, November 30: Raw — North Little Rock, Arkansas

The schedule confirms Reigns for two of WWE’s biggest remaining premium live events of the year, with Crown Jewel taking place on November 7 before Survivor Series: WarGames closes out his currently advertised November schedule on November 28.