Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule For Remainder Of 2026

WWE has announced World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns’ schedule for the remainder of 2026, confirming appearances at several major events.
Reigns is set to appear at both Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston, Texas, along with multiple episodes of Raw and SmackDown through the end of November.
Reigns’ currently announced WWE schedule is as follows:
Monday, October 19: Raw — San Diego, California
Monday, November 2: Raw and SmackDown — Brooklyn, New York
Saturday, November 7: Crown Jewel — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Monday, November 9: Raw — Greenville, South Carolina
Monday, November 23: Raw and SmackDown — Wichita, Kansas
Saturday, November 28: Survivor Series: WarGames — Houston, Texas
Monday, November 30: Raw — North Little Rock, Arkansas
The schedule confirms Reigns for two of WWE’s biggest remaining premium live events of the year, with Crown Jewel taking place on November 7 before Survivor Series: WarGames closes out his currently advertised November schedule on November 28.
Acknowledge @WWERomanReigns in a city near you! 👆
🎟️: https://t.co/CWnwDwt2Hz https://t.co/5b7sjDlJAt
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2026