Adam Copeland Names Three Matches He’d Immortalize In A Wrestling Hall Of Fame

AEW star and pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland appeared on The Sheet with Jeff Marek, where he discussed various topics, including three matches that he would like to immortalize in a Hall of Fame.

Copeland said, “Oh gosh, man. So I’m going to name three that just came off the top of my head. They all involve Hulk Hogan. Hogan, Andre [at WrestleMania 3], the one. Hogan [vs.] Warrior. That was WrestleMania VI. I’d been to wrestling a bunch by that point, but but that was my first WrestleMania. That night at the Dome man, there was just something in the air. Like I’ve I’ve said it before, you could almost see it crackling. It was just — it was just there, man. And then Hogan [vs.] Rock, also in the Dome.”

On Hogan vs. Rock:

“[It was] weird, but also like — but to me, it crystallizes what pro wrestling can be. Because none of that was supposed to go the way it went. But [Rock] being an absolute pro in understanding, and throwing ego — back to that, he threw ego out the door. And he went, ‘Okay, I’m reading this crowd and this is what they want.’ And if you don’t give them what they want because of your ego? That’s an issue.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.