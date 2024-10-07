Jey Uso Comments On Possible New Bloodline Members

The Bloodline storyline is still going strong, and if WWE wants more family members, Zilla Fatu and Thamiko Fatu are available as free agents.

When Roman Reigns left after WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa took over as Tribal Chief and threw Jimmy Uso out of the faction. WWE has signed the likes of Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tonga Toma.

At Bad Blood, Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated Fatu and Sikoa in a tag team match that included Jimmy Uso’s return. After the match, The Rock made his comeback.

While conversing with Muscle Man Malcolm, Jey was asked about adding more characters to the storyline.

Uso stated, “I’m never going to say never, especially in this business. But, our family is deep. Our bloodline is really deep. I’m talking cousins. I’m talking about 10-15-year-olds who are ready right now. We deep. Eyes open. We’re always going to keep this family business rolling for sure.”

You can check out the interview below: