Jey Uso Shares Health Update Following Injury At WWE WrestlePalooza

As PWMania.com previously reported, top WWE star “Main Event” Jey Uso was busted open during his tag team match at this past Saturday’s WrestlePalooza, where he and his brother Jimmy Uso faced The Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker).

The injury occurred when Jey struck Breakker on the back with a chair, which bounced back and hit him in the forehead.

Jey later took to his Instagram stories to give fans an update, sharing a backstage photo of himself with blood running down his scalp and reassuring everyone with the caption, “I’m good.”