Jim Cornette Refers To Recent AEW Signing As ‘Small, Bland, Boring’

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette was recapping AEW television and said the following about Jake Atlas:

“I’m not going to eviscerate Jake Atlas. I’ve never met Jake Atlas. We saw Jake Atlas on NXT and I gave my opinion then and I’ll recap it – small, bland, boring, not a lot of personality, does all the moves just like everybody else. I’m sorry this guy is hurt and I’m not wishing him ill but no – a bland, boring guy with not a lot of personality and a nice smile, not much size, doing moves and flippys and things, they got a hundred of those.”