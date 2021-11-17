Jim Cornette Talks About How Tony Khan ‘Did Something Right For Once’

During his recent podcast, Jim Cornette commented on AEW signing longtime Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal:

“By the way, we really have to congratulate Tony Khan. You did something right for once. No, I do not need to congratulate Jay Lethal. He deserves it. Actually, he deserves better, but I congratulate Tony for figuring out that Jay Lethal was available and he could sign him up. He has been around, for 4 years Jay Lethal has been an untapped resource. He has been in other promotions, has been happy and contractually committed there. Despite that, I have always thought that he deserved a top spot where the most people could see what he can do while he still can so.”