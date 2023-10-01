Jim Ross Believes Dolph Ziggler Isn’t Permanently Gone From WWE

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how he believes that recently released WWE star Dolph Ziggler isn’t completely gone from the company.

Ross said, “I don’t know that it’s permanently going to be gone for WWE. I think once the dust settles and you start thinking about roles that he could fulfill and there are many, not just wrestling, but, you know, I listen to somebody, maybe some busted open or something the other day that they were talking about Dolph and he might be in line for a role much like Adam Pearce is on Raw. And if that’s the case, he’ll do a great job. Oh, yeah, Ziggler’s a star. And you don’t just cast stars to the side. So I’m predicting that Ziggler will get back in back in the game with WWE in some role, but a different role than wrestling. So he’s a great talker. He’s got a great appearance. He looks good. A smart kid, he has always been very respectful to me. I remember when Terry Brisco was recruiting him, you know, he was a really good amateur and that’s kind of one of the things they were looking for was strong amateurs who had good work ethic and all that good stuff. So he’s a talent and I don’t think talents like him come along that often. Therefore and knowing how smart Triple H is, they may find a role for Dolph that is just perfect for him at this point in time in his career. So a good guy, somebody who could help a lot of companies, no doubt about it And I know he has other interests too. He enjoys doing his comedy shows and things of that nature. So I’m a big Dolph Ziggler fan and I hope that he has nothing but success in his career. He deserves it. He’s earned it and I’m just excited to see where he’s headed next.”

Ross also talked about what he thinks of Tom Phillips.

“A good kid. Conrad He he he had. I think we were trying out, I think there were two guys I can’t remember the other guy’s name. I guess that’s kind of his legacy. But Tom was the of the two and was by far the better of the two, potential talents. But a nice kid student, he wanted to learn. He wanted to, you know, Hey, look, I hear my phraseologies used on NXT every week and I’m not saying that in a negative way. It’s just I’m kind of proud that it happens. But Tom was just a student of the game. He wanted to learn a bit more. I don’t know what happened there, you know, he didn’t, he didn’t, maybe he didn’t push the right button. I don’t know. I thought he did a real good job. And I don’t listen to him as much on TNA or impact rather than as I do. Have that he’s a good talent. And he was good, he was always reliable. You know how big I am on reliability. Oh, yeah. He was always reliable and had a good look, and he wanted to be a star. And that’s what you got to have. You have to have the desire to be really, really good in an area, an arena that’s maybe not as friendly to all talents as we would like in a perfect world. But Tom was good, and I’m glad that he still got him the job and he’s still working. He and he should get nothing but better. Oh, he can’t get out of his comfort zone because he’s in a brand that might not be as popular as other brands, but I’m happy for him.”

You can check out Jim Ross’ complete podcast in the video below.