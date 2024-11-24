Jim Ross Believes Konosuke Takeshita Is Going To Be A Big Star In AEW

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including Konosuke Takeshita.

Ross said, “I did think that the spotlight on Takeshita, who’s really going to be a big star. I think he needs to be in less tags and more singles. Takeshita is really a find, and I hope they can keep him. He’s big, and he’s athletic, and he’s got a great look and so forth. He’s a good one. He’s a keeper as they say.”

On Powerhouse Hobbs:

“Another keeper in that thing was Powerhouse Hobbs. Man, if I were booking that damn thing, Powerhouse Hobbs wouldn’t be touched. He’s just a premium commodity, in my view. So Powerhouse Hobbs and Takeshita came out of that crazy match looking decent and had a little spotlight on them, which I thought was smart.”

