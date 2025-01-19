Jim Ross Believes Penta Will Be Headlining Future WWE Premium Live Events

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he was a little surprised at the amount of hype Penta received from both WWE and its fans during the luchador’s debut and how he believes Penta will be headlining future WWE PLEs.

Ross said, “I was a little surprised. We had him here at AEW for good while. Soft-spoken guy, no trouble. You hardly knew he was there until he got in the ring and then he was phenomenal. But I was a little surprised at the hype. So what it tells me is that WWE and Triple H covet him in a significant way where he’s going to be in main events or semi-main events within the next year if not sooner. I was a little surprised. There’s so many guys doing that act, that bit, that routine of the luchadors. When I hired Rey Mysterio [to WWE], we didn’t have anybody that compared to Rey, but really nobody in the business did, if you ask a lot the insiders. He was special, unique, one of a kind. We had a lot of that kind of style in AEW, so [Penta] was one of many that did a lot of acrobatics and flying things. Now he might have been the best at doing it, I’m not saying that, but he wasn’t the only one doing it, so it made it less special. WWE’s got a good stock of luchadors. They got several guys in the roster that have that background, just got to be careful how you book it.”

