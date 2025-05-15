Jim Ross Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Legendary professional wrestling commentator Jim Ross has revealed that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer. The WWE Hall of Famer shared the news with fans on May 15, 2025, through a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Diagnosed this week with colon cancer. Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support,” Ross wrote in his trademark straightforward style.

This latest health battle adds to a series of serious challenges Ross has faced over the years. He has previously undergone multiple treatments for skin cancer, particularly on his leg, and continues to live with the effects of Bell’s Palsy—a condition that has impacted his facial muscles for decades. Despite these setbacks, Ross has remained a dedicated and resilient figure in professional wrestling, continuing to contribute both behind the microphone and as an influential voice in the industry.

The wrestling community has already begun rallying around Ross, expressing admiration for his toughness and sending well wishes for a successful surgery and full recovery.