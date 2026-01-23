Jim Ross Reveals Details Behind Fall That Kept Him Off AEW TV

Jim Ross has shared a candid update on his health following the frightening fall at his home that forced him to miss last week’s episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite in Orlando.

Speaking on the latest episode of Grilling JR, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed just how serious the incident was — including the fact that he was unable to get up for five hours after the fall. “I’m not as sore as I have been after some of my falls, but the hardwood floor of my living room still is unkind,” Ross said. “I laid on the floor for five f**king hours… five hours.”

Ross explained that a perfect storm of bad timing made the situation even more difficult. His assistant, Stephen Link, was dealing with a family medical emergency at the same time, and Ross’ phone battery had died, leaving him unable to call for help. “My ace assistant… had a family emergency during that time with his father, who had surgery successfully to clear up a bowel obstruction,” Ross said. “His phone died. That won’t happen again. I got lucky, I guess, really, at the end of the day.”

As for how the fall happened, Ross described it as a simple — but painful — accident. “I just tripped going to my chair. Sounds crazy, but I took a hell of a bump. I laid on the floor from nine in the morning till two in the afternoon. No fun whatsoever.”

Despite the scare, Ross reassured fans that he is doing well and already back in his routine. He said he felt it was important to publicly explain his absence after previously discussing plans to travel to Orlando.

“All’s well that ends well. I’m glad we’re doing this today and moving forward,” Ross said. “Tony Khan has been nothing but supportive… I’ll get back, I’m going to start doing more work, which is something I’m looking forward to.”

Ross ended the update on a characteristically upbeat note, acknowledging the outpouring of concern while keeping his trademark humor intact. “I’m breathing, I’m upright, I’m in my OU chair. So how bad can it be? Fans can expect to see me a little bit more often going forward — I just can’t fall.”

We’re glad to hear JR is recovering and back on his feet, and we wish him continued health as he looks toward increased involvement with AEW programming.