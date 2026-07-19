Jim Ross Shares Behind-The-Scenes Stories From WWE’s Corporate Jet

With WWE’s former corporate jet now on the market, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has been reminiscing about the countless hours he spent aboard the aircraft during his years with the company.

The 2008 Bombardier Global 5000, bearing the tail number N247WE, is currently listed for $10.5 million by Hagerty Jet Group on WWE’s behalf. The aircraft underwent a full refurbishment in December 2023 and features a 13-passenger cabin, a forward galley, conference seating, Starlink internet, and a black exterior with red accents. According to the listing, all WWE branding will be removed before the sale is finalized.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross said the private jet made an enormous difference for WWE personnel traveling between television tapings.

“Oh yeah, a bunch of times. That was my way to work, way home,” Ross said. “Getting that plane was a blessing for a lot of us that had schedules. We’d do TV on Tuesday night and record SmackDown, then my goal is to get on that airplane on Tuesday night after SmackDown, get home and sleep in my bed for a few minutes, it seems like, and then carry on.”

Ross added that investing in better travel is something every company should prioritize for its employees.

“It made travel better and easier, and anything you can do for talent or staff, helping them with their travel, do it,” Ross said.

When asked whether Vince McMahon had any unusual habits while flying, Ross initially downplayed the idea before recalling one recurring scene. “Not really. Nothing abnormal above and beyond what you’d expect. He’s sitting in the same seat, and he had his food specifically selected for him,” Ross said. “So sometimes he’d get in a dancing mood.”

Pressed for more details, Ross elaborated. “Dancing, dancing. He’d turn the sound up, and there’d be a song he would like, and he might just start dancing,” Ross said. “I didn’t say it was normal. I just, you asked, I answered.”

Ross admitted he couldn’t remember which songs inspired McMahon to get up and dance. “I can’t think of what that might be, but I’m sure there was, and I don’t remember what it was,” Ross said. “I didn’t commit all of his imaginations to memory.”

When shown photos of the aircraft’s interior, Ross immediately recognized McMahon’s preferred seat. “The one that’s closest to us on the left,” Ross said. “Every time.”

Ross said the passenger list often included longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard, veteran television director Kerwin Silfies, members of WWE’s office staff, and talent scheduled for production responsibilities following television events.

According to Ross, those production assignments also gave wrestlers an opportunity to earn additional income.

Although Ross is preparing for another wrestling-related appearance, he joked that his next trip won’t be aboard WWE’s former luxury aircraft. “I’m getting ready to go to Minneapolis for an appearance coming up soon, and I’m looking forward to that,” Ross said. “But I’m not going to ride one of these. I’m going to ride on a Delta. I’m not complaining either.”

WWE has since replaced the Bombardier Global 5000 with a newer corporate aircraft, bringing an end to an era for the company’s longtime travel companion.