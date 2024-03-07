Jim Ross Signs New Deal With AEW

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how he has signed a new deal with the company and how he will mostly work during PPVs.

Ross said, “We wrote a new deal. We wrote a completely new deal. No extension. New contract. It was probably the quickest and easiest negotiation I have ever done in my career of 50 years. That’s all because of Tony Khan’s commitment to me as a broadcaster. He’s always been a fan of my work, which helps your cause, when your boss is a fan of your work. We got a new deal. I’ll be back to do more work. I assume it’s going to be centered around the pay-per-view. We’re adding more pay-per-views and big events. I’ll be involved in some degree with those. I’m here, I’m getting better. That will work for me, if I’m working just pay-per-views, I’m very happy to do that.”

Ross also talked about the length of his new deal with AEW:

“I think we’re down for another year. That’s plenty. I’m happy with it. Tony Khan stepped up. Term wise, financial package wise, everything was to my liking. I was very blessed to be working with Tony on that deal. He wanted me signed. He got his man and I got my company. It all worked out real well.”

