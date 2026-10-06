Tuesday, October 6, 2026
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Jim Ross Undergoing Second Brain Surgery For Shunt Issue

By
James Hetfield
-
Jim Ross
Jim Ross | AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently revealed on his Twitter (X) account that he is undergoing a second brain surgery to address an issue with the shunt that was previously installed.

Ross wrote, “Getting another brain surgery Wednesday morning to address an issue with my shunt. Positive thoughts appreciated. Thanks”

Ross had his initial surgery in mid-August, during which a shunt was placed to drain excess spinal fluid. He reported that the shunt has been causing him “blistering headaches.”

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