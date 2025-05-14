Joe Hendry Confident WWE Match With John Cena “Will Happen”

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry continues to build momentum in and outside the ring—and now he has his sights set on one of the biggest dream matches imaginable: a showdown with John Cena.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hendry addressed the growing buzz around the possibility of facing the 17-time WWE World Champion. When asked whether a match with Cena is realistic, Hendry responded without hesitation:

“Of course it’s possible.”

But Hendry didn’t stop there. Pressed on whether he actually believes the match will happen, the Scottish star offered a bold prediction.

“The real question is do I think it will happen? Yes.”

While Hendry admitted he couldn’t provide a logical reason for his conviction, he leaned into his gut instinct—and a recent pattern of remarkable achievements:

“I mean, my track record’s looking pretty good, but I can’t tell you. I can’t explain it. I just feel it in my heart, to be honest with you. I just would be lying if I sat here and said I didn’t think it would happen.”

Hendry’s recent appearances in WWE—including his surprise entry in the 2025 Royal Rumble and his high-profile WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton—have fueled speculation about further crossover matches between TNA Wrestling and WWE. With fan interest continuing to surge and WWE’s collaboration with TNA deepening, Hendry vs. Cena is no longer just fantasy booking—it may be on the horizon.

