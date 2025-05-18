Joe Hendry Explains Why He Regretted Using His Real Name In Pro Wrestling

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry was a guest on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including his initial regret over using his real name in professional wrestling.

Hendry said, “You know, I’ve had this conversation a couple of times recently. For many years, I regretted using my real name. But now, I think it’s because it’s also me, that people are so interested in what I’m what I’m doing, because it’s like they’re seeing someone living their dream in real time. Which is, I think again, like I said earlier about when I made the entrance in NXT, that was Joe Hendry the person, that 30 seconds was Joe Hendry the person having that moment, and I think when that comes through, that’s the beauty of wrestling. It’s when stories that you tell and reality intertwine, and you’re not really sure where one begins and the other ends.”

