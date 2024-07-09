Joe Hendry Reacts To Being The Final Image On Screen As WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 Ends

As PWMania.com previously reported, the main event of Sunday night’s WWE NXT Heatwave PLE saw “All Ego” Ethan Page defeat Shawn Spears, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams to become the brand-new WWE NXT Champion. Immediately after the match, a clip of top TNA star Joe Hendry appeared on the big screen before the show went off the air.

Shortly following WWE NXT Heatwave 2024, Hendry took to his official Twitter (X) account and reacted to being the final image on the big screen as the show ended.

Hendry wrote, “Compliments to the Chef 👏 👏 #WWENXT”

The top TNA star, who made an appearance on an episode of WWE NXT, added, “‘That is the new face of WWE NXT.’”

You can check out Hendry’s posts below.