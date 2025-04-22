Joe Hendry Reacts To ‘Squash Match’ Talk After WrestleMania 41

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. He expressed his satisfaction with his WWE WrestleMania 41 match against “The Viper” Randy Orton, stating that he doesn’t view it as a squash match.

Hendry said, “I disagree. The offense was back and forth, whereas a squash, to me, it could have been ‘ding, ding, RKO,’ there you go. For me, what I was thinking about, my different title reigns are defined by different things. When Josh Alexander was TNA World Champion, it was classic match after classic match. My job as TNA Champion and what defines this reign is business and getting as many eyeballs on TNA Wrestling as possible. You know who else lost quickly at WrestleMania in a similar fashion? John Cena. All of a sudden, I’m going to say I’m too good to do that? To me, that’s exactly how it should have gone. Do you know what CM Punk told me? We had a great conversation after, CM Punk told me, ‘That’s exactly how it should’ve gone.’ If it had gone longer, I think it would have worked out worse for me. There is no shame in taking a RKO and losing to a legend like Randy Orton.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)