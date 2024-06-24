Joe Hendry Teases Making An Appearance At WWE NXT Heatwave

Top TNA star Joe Hendry confronted WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels on last week’s episode of NXT after he was eliminated in mere seconds in the 25-Man WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal. Hendry told the WWE Hall of Famer he can appear anywhere, any time and on any show and he is now teasing making an appearance at next month’s NXT Heatwave PLE via his Twitter (X) account.

Hendry wrote, “Swansea is beautiful today. It’s an absolute Heatwave! 🔥 👋” Hendy shared a photo of himself in front of a Swansea in the UK as well.

WWE NXT Heatwave is set to take place on Sunday, July 7th from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

You can check out Hendry’s post below.