Joe Hendry’s NXT Appearance Scores Big Numbers For WWE

The crossover between WWE and TNA began earlier this month and does not appear to be slowing down.

The most recent example of the crossover occurred during Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, when TNA’s Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry were among the participants in the battle royal. It was won by Je’Von Evans, who earned the right to face Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Heatwave next month.

Despite the audience’s strong reaction, he was the first to be eliminated. After the show, Hendry did a backstage interview with Shawn Michaels and warned that he could appear on any brand.

As previously reported by Fightful, Hendry is expected to make more NXT appearances in the future. Officials were said to be “very happy” with the reaction Hendry received from fans, and TNA was happy that the storyline with Kazarian was continued on NXT, though some people wished he had gotten a longer appearance.

The video of Hendry’s NXT debut has received over 6 million views on YouTube, becoming the channel’s most-watched video since WrestleMania XL. This is something Hendry admitted on Twitter.

The TikTok version is one of WWE NXT’s most popular videos in recent memory, with over 350,000 views.

Hendry reacted to the stat on X: