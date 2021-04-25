Joey Ryan Addresses What He Calls A “False Narrative” and Comments On Tony Khan

As previously noted, AEW stars were advertised for an event title “Wrestling For Women’s Charity” that had been scheduled for Sunday, March 20th in Knoxville, TN. However, the event also advertised an appearance by Joey Ryan who was accused of sexual misconduct during last year’s #SpeakingOut movement. AEW President Tony Khan publicly stated that he would not allow AEW talent to appear on the show if Ryan was on the card. The entire event was cancelled shortly thereafter.

Ryan has been active on Twitter in recent days and has responded to numerous people about the accusations while also mentioning the situation with Khan:

So a couple of AEW talent worked a show last night with Alberto Del Rio, who’s been arrested for & awaits trial for kidnapping & sexual assault, but working a show with me, who has never been arrested and never had any legal troubles whatsoever, is where Tony Khan draws the line? https://t.co/NRlrTXpnx9 — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 25, 2021

This is a false narrative. I don’t have “18 allegations of sexual assault.” Most weren’t physical, some were just flirting or even non-sexual DMs. Of the 4 that accuse me of a crime, there’s evidence that directly contradicts the stories told. Does evidence or due process matter? https://t.co/De0m1fNrqS — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 25, 2021

Do you think I have some Dexter “kill room” where I can assault people and not leave a single shred of evidence behind? Maybe I was irresponsible with women’s feelings, sleeping around and using sex for validation but I certainly never assaulted anybody. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 25, 2021

All physicality was consensual. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 25, 2021

It’s difficult to go to jail when I’ve never committed a crime. — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 25, 2021

It was absolutely not a fake charity. Why do you think it was? — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 25, 2021