Joey Ryan Addresses What He Calls A “False Narrative” and Comments On Tony Khan

As previously noted, AEW stars were advertised for an event title “Wrestling For Women’s Charity” that had been scheduled for Sunday, March 20th in Knoxville, TN. However, the event also advertised an appearance by Joey Ryan who was accused of sexual misconduct during last year’s #SpeakingOut movement. AEW President Tony Khan publicly stated that he would not allow AEW talent to appear on the show if Ryan was on the card. The entire event was cancelled shortly thereafter.

Ryan has been active on Twitter in recent days and has responded to numerous people about the accusations while also mentioning the situation with Khan:

