John Cena Called Out Once More By Determined WWE Star

A few WWE stars have expressed their desire to face John Cena before his in-ring retirement next year.

Cena made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank event to announce his retirement from WWE in-ring action. In 2025, he will make his final ring appearances at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania.

Cena will appear on Raw’s Netflix debut in January. Cena plans to wrestle all year and has set 36 dates with the company.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Carmelo Hayes first proposed a match against Cena. Now, he’s doubling down and informing SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis about it:

