John Cena Calls The Miz “The Most Underrated WWE Superstar In The History Of The Business”

The Miz has been with WWE for several years, and he has had success both inside and outside of the ring.

From becoming the WWE Champion to the Intercontinental Champion, from hosting WrestleMania to engaging in rivalries with major celebrities, The Miz has done it all. Miz has come a long way since his early days on reality TV.

The Miz and John Cena have worked a variety of matches over the years. The most high-profile match between the two stars occurred in 2011. The Miz defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Championship in the main event at WrestleMania 27 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia.

This Sunday at 8:00 p.m., A&E will screen “Biography: WWE Legends The Miz”. According to the documentary trailer, Cena feels Miz is the most underestimated wrestler in wrestling history.

Cena said, “He’s the most, not one of the most, the most underrated WWE superstar in the history of the business.”

At Money in the Bank, Cena revealed his retirement tour in 2025.