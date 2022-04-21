John Cena Comments On Randy Orton’s 20-Year Anniversary With WWE

Randy Orton’s first televised WWE match was in a winning effort against Hardcore Holly on the April 25th 2002 edition of Smackdown. John Cena, who had a lengthy rivalry with Orton in WWE, wrote the following message on Twitter in regards to it being 20 years since Orton debuted:

“For 20 years @RandyOrton has cemented his legacy as 1 of the greatest @WWE Superstars ever. I have the utmost respect for every achievement he’s earned & CONTINUES to earn. But my genuine love & admiration for him is in his maturity & growth as a human being. Here’s to RKO! 🥃”

Orton appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to celebrate 20 years with WWE: