John Cena Continues To Tease His Retirement

When John Cena makes his return to WWE television, there is a trend of favoring younger talent over older talent. He did it for Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, and Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this past Saturday.

Sikoa had his biggest match to date in his brief WWE career when he worked his first-ever singles match at a PLE and beat Cena with several Samoan spikes, effectively ending Cena’s time with WWE.

Cena has not won a singles match at a PLE since a victory over Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. After the actor’s strike ends, Cena has film commitments.

Following the show, Cena shared a photo of David Beckham from his last soccer match, implying that he may have played his final game. Cena has previously stated that he is aware that his time in the ring is coming to an end.

Cena took to Instagram to share a photo of Babe Ruth’s final public appearance in 1948, during Yankee Stadium’s 25th anniversary season, implying that he is nearing retirement.