John Cena: “I Know My WWE Journey Is Coming To An End”

John Cena keeps hinting that his WWE career is coming to an end.

Cena was last seen on WWE TV in a surprise appearance on Raw for a quick six-man tag team match, assisting The Miz and R-Truth to victory. The night before, he was involved in the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

In previous interviews, Cena stated that he hopes to make one more run next year once his Hollywood acting commitments are completed after Christmas. He also stated that, while he still has rubber on the tires, he is aware that he is nearing the end of his career in the ring and intends to retire before the age of 50, which means he will be done in 2027.

Cena told PEOPLE that the sun is setting on his WWE chapter. He said, “I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started. Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart’s beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life — it’s year 23 for me — and the sun’s setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life.”

It is unclear when Cena will make his next WWE appearance.