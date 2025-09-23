John Cena Issues Full Statement Ahead Of AJ Styles Match At WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

John Cena is ready for his next WWE in-ring appearance.

Shortly after WWE officially announced John Cena vs. AJ Styles for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11 on Tuesday afternoon, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend took to social media to react.

Cena wrote the following statement on his official X page regarding the news:

“I want to thank Triple H for being flexible here and rewarding the true driving force behind #CenavsStyles .. the FANS. 2 posts over 10m views and so many of you let yourself be heard! WWE Crown Jewel: Perth and AJ Styles you will get my everything. Listening to our audience is ALWAYS what’s BEST for business! I am forever grateful to you all for choosing my next opponent. LFG!!”

Join us here on 10/11 for live WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results.