John Cena On Retirement Plans Ahead Of Final WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE legend and 16-time World Champion John Cena previously announced his plans to retire from in-ring action by the end of 2025 and in March of next year, Cena will be competing at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the final time ever.

The 16-time World Champion took to his official Twitter (X) account and hyped his final appearance in Toronto at Elimination Chamber.

Cena wrote, “Toronto, I was lucky enough to stand in your ring to announce my retirement. I said I’d be back. This is it! The last time is now! I’m so excited to stand in your ring one last time.

Do NOT miss it and looking forward to an unforgettable event!!! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦”

You can check out Cena’s post below.