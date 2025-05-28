John Cena Opens Up About Physical Decline, Confirms Plans For A Real Wrestling Farewell

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has spoken openly about the physical toll of his long career and the importance of a proper send-off as he continues his 2025 in-ring retirement tour.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on her ESPN+ show Stephanie’s Places, Cena acknowledged that age and wear have caught up with him.

“My skills are on the regress,” Cena admitted. “If I continue at a full-time physical capability or involvement, I’m not gonna run right, my partner’s not gonna run right and our relationship’s not gonna run right. Sorry kid, it’s time to close this chapter.”

Still, Cena’s passion for the ring hasn’t waned.

“I wish I was 18, I wish I felt great because I don’t feel more at home—besides in the arms of my wife—than I do on a canvas.”

Motivated by his deep love for the business, Cena revealed he proactively pitched the concept of a proper farewell:

“I had pitched this idea, a real wrestling farewell, and hoping that they would see the business of it.”

Cena’s next match is set for WWE Money in the Bank on June 7th, where he’ll team with Logan Paul to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.