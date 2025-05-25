John Cena Retirement Tour Update: Full List Of Confirmed 2025 Appearances

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena scored a victory over R-Truth in a non-title match. The bout was part of Cena’s ongoing farewell tour, with WWE previously confirming that 2025 will mark the final year of his in-ring career.

As of now, Cena has 23 scheduled appearances remaining on his retirement tour.

Here is the updated list of confirmed dates:

May 30 – SmackDown in Knoxville, TN

June 6 – SmackDown in Bakersfield, CA

June 7 – Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, CA

June 13 – SmackDown in Lexington, KY

June 20 – SmackDown in Grand Rapids, MI

July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX

August 2/3 – SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ

August 8 – SmackDown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

August 15 – SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland

August 29 – SmackDown in Lyon, France

August 31 – Clash in Paris in Paris, France

October 11 – Crown Jewel Perth in Perth, Australia

Additional appearances are expected to be announced in the coming months as Cena’s farewell run continues across major international and domestic events.