John Cena Retirement Tour Update: Full List Of Confirmed 2025 Appearances

At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena scored a victory over R-Truth in a non-title match. The bout was part of Cena’s ongoing farewell tour, with WWE previously confirming that 2025 will mark the final year of his in-ring career.

As of now, Cena has 23 scheduled appearances remaining on his retirement tour.

Here is the updated list of confirmed dates:

  • May 30 – SmackDown in Knoxville, TN

  • June 6 – SmackDown in Bakersfield, CA

  • June 7 – Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, CA

  • June 13 – SmackDown in Lexington, KY

  • June 20 – SmackDown in Grand Rapids, MI

  • July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX

  • August 2/3 – SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ

  • August 8 – SmackDown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

  • August 15 – SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland

  • August 29 – SmackDown in Lyon, France

  • August 31 – Clash in Paris in Paris, France

  • October 11 – Crown Jewel Perth in Perth, Australia

Additional appearances are expected to be announced in the coming months as Cena’s farewell run continues across major international and domestic events.

