John Cena Set For Final Saudi Arabia Match At WWE Night Of Champions 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will compete in what’s being billed as his “one final match in Saudi Arabia” at the upcoming WWE Night of Champions premium live event. The bout is part of Cena’s ongoing 2025 retirement tour and is set for June 28th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The announcement came via an official advertisement sent out by WWE MENA on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. While his opponent has yet to be revealed, it’s expected that Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at the event.

This marks Cena’s second title defense since winning his record-breaking 17th world championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in April. He previously retained the title against Randy Orton at Backlash earlier this month.

Tickets are on sale now for Friday Night SmackDown on June 27 and Night of Champions on June 28 in Riyadh!

تذاكر عرض سماكداون يوم ٢٧ يونيو وعرض نايت أوف تشامبيونز يوم ٢٨ يونيو في الرياض متاحة الآن!

احجز الآن/ Book Now : https://t.co/gctod0utgP#WWENOC @TKOGrp @WWE pic.twitter.com/qW0sZaQy7r — WWE MENA (@WWEmena) May 28, 2025

In storyline, Cena has vowed to “ruin wrestling” and retire as champion before the end of the year, setting the stage for high drama leading into the summer’s premium events.