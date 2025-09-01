John Cena Set For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

At the 2025 WWE Clash in Paris premium live event, 17-time World Champion John Cena faced off against “The Maverick” Logan Paul in an incredible one-on-one match, emerging victorious.

Shortly after the match, Cena participated in the Clash in Paris post-show, where he discussed various topics, including his upcoming appearance on this week’s episode of SmackDown.

Currently, Cena’s appearance is the only segment announced for this episode, which will serve as the post-Clash in Paris show.

It will air on the USA Network from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.