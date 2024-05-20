John Cena Works Out With Fanny Pack In A Retro-Inspired Look For New Met-Rx Commercial

John Cena has been endorsing the Met-Rx brand for many years, and he did it once more in a a new commercial.

Cena was last seen on WWE TV in a surprise appearance on Raw for a quick six-man tag team match, assisting The Miz and R-Truth to victory. The night before, he was involved in the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

The Met-Rx FLEX ad is out, and Cena is enthusiastic as he completes his workout while wearing a retro-inspired fanny pack. He posted the commercial with the following caption:

“Tanned, shredded, and ready to Met-Rx FLEX! Staying jacked with @METRx and beyond pumped to bring you another major flex-friendly announcement VERY soon! (Gnarly fanny pack, sweet tank, and rad biker shorts not included). #ad http://Metrx.com.”

It is unclear when Cena will make his next WWE appearance.