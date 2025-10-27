John Cena’s Final WWE RAW Appearance Set For Madison Square Garden

John Cena’s farewell tour is nearing its conclusion, as WWE has officially announced the date and location for his final appearance on Monday Night Raw. The 16-time World Champion will step into a Raw ring for the last time on November 17, 2025, at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Cena’s farewell journey began on the January 6 premiere episode of Raw on Netflix, where he told fans in Los Angeles it would be his final time wrestling in that city under the red brand banner. Since revealing his retirement plans in July 2024, Cena’s last run has been a celebration of his legendary career — spanning more than two decades, 17 world title reigns, and over 650 Make-A-Wish visits.

With Madison Square Garden marking his final Raw, there are now just a few remaining opportunities for fans to see Cena compete before he retires from in-ring competition.

Remaining Dates on John Cena’s Farewell Tour:

November 10: WWE Raw – Boston, MA

November 17: Final WWE Raw Appearance – Madison Square Garden, New York City

November 29: WWE Survivor Series – San Diego, CA

December 13: Final WWE Match – Saturday Night’s Main Event, Washington, D.C.

Throughout 2025, Cena has faced a mix of rivals old and new, producing a series of marquee matches at major Premium Live Events. His farewell tour bouts have included:

Royal Rumble

Elimination Chamber: Toronto

WrestleMania 41 (defeated Cody Rhodes)

Backlash (defeated Randy Orton)

Money in the Bank

SummerSlam (lost to Cody Rhodes)

Clash in Paris (defeated Logan Paul)

Wrestlepalooza (lost to Brock Lesnar)

Crown Jewel (defeated AJ Styles)

Cena’s final match is set for December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C., closing the curtain on one of the most celebrated careers in WWE history.