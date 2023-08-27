John Cena’s Match For WWE Superstar Spectacle Show In India Revealed

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena will make his return to WWE television on September 1st, 2023, one day before the 2023 Payback PLE. Cena will also appear at the WWE Superstar Spectacular in India on Friday, September 8th.

Cena along with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium at the event in India. WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will also defend their titles against Indus Sher.

The event is not expected to be televised at this time and will not be streamed live on the WWE Network or Peacock.