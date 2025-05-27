Latest Update On Chelsea Green’s Nose Injury, Trish Stratus Reacts

During the May 24th, 2025 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Zelina Vega successfully retained her WWE Women’s United States Championship in a competitive match against Chelsea Green. However, the bout left Green with a legitimate injury.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Chelsea Green sustained a broken nose during the match, specifically as a result of a 619 delivered by Vega.

“Chelsea Green broke her nose. It was a clean break, so it’s not bad, and I think she’s gonna stay on television, from what I gather,” Meltzer stated.

Despite the injury, Green is reportedly not expected to miss any TV time due to the clean nature of the break, which allows for a quicker and more manageable recovery.

Following the match, Green took to Twitter/X to share photos of her broken nose. In a lighthearted response, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus chimed in with, “I have a face mask that you can borrow.”

I have a face mask that you can borrow. https://t.co/t7UWbOqhSw — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) May 25, 2025

Green’s resilience and humor in the face of injury have drawn praise from fans, and she appears determined to continue her momentum on WWE programming while healing.