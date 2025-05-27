WWE Considered Asking Live Fans Not To Swear During TV Broadcasts

WWE has internally discussed the possibility of addressing its live audiences to discourage swearing during televised events, according to Dave Meltzer on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer revealed that some within the company have floated the idea of issuing a direct message before shows, reminding fans that WWE programs are broadcast worldwide. “People have actually suggested this, of just like making an announcement of, ‘Hey, we’re here. It’s a TV show. It’s going all over the world. We want you to have fun, don’t swear because it’s going to ruin the TV show,’” Meltzer stated.

He noted that such a request would have likely backfired in the past. “In the past if they had done that, the audience would have then started swearing because they wouldn’t want to be controlled,” he said. However, Meltzer believes today’s fanbase may be more receptive: “I think this audience is mature enough and smart enough and everything like that that if you told them that I think they might be okay with it.”

As of now, no formal announcement has been made at events, but the internal conversations reflect WWE’s ongoing efforts to maintain broadcast standards during live programming. Meltzer added, “That is something that has been suggested, I know that, but they don’t do it so you’re going to have that stuff.”