WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: “The Pace Was Horrible”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on the May 24, 2025, edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Speaking on his podcast, Bischoff said the episode fell flat for him, pointing to what he called poor pacing and a lack of storytelling engagement.

“The pace was horrible,” Bischoff stated. “To me it was so obvious in the very first match. Everything felt rushed. There was no ebbs and flows in it in terms of what was going on in the ring and the drama that they were trying to create.”

Bischoff added that the matches gave him little incentive to stay emotionally invested. “There’s no reason for me once they made it to the ring to really invest, didn’t give me a reason. And now because of the pace and because everything felt rushed, it also felt awkward.”

He also criticized the show’s commercial formatting. “Those supersized commercial breaks, I mean, I wasn’t timing them because I had enough time to get up and go do something else and then come back before the show started, and I’m not exaggerating.”

Bischoff’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among some viewers who feel WWE’s pacing and presentation sometimes undercut the action in the ring.