John Cena’s WWE Return Brings In Strong Numbers For WWE

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown drew 2.717 million overnight viewers which was up from last week’s 2.490 million viewers. This was the 3rd most watched Smackdown on FOX to date after the October 4th premiere which drew 3.888 million viewers and October 11th which drew 2.899 million viewers. This week’s show featured the return of John Cena and the fallout from the Super Showdown PPV.

Cena’s return has done well on YouTube with the video already hitting one million views overnight. By comparison, the Roman Reigns/Goldberg segment has just over 600,000 views.