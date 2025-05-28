John Laurinaitis Removed From Janel Grant Lawsuit, Agrees To Cooperate

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis has officially been removed as a defendant in the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant. The case, which remains active against WWE and its former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut.

According to a new court filing submitted on Wednesday, Laurinaitis has entered into a confidential settlement agreement and will now cooperate with Grant’s legal team.

In a statement issued to POST Wrestling, Grant’s representatives confirmed Laurinaitis’ involvement going forward:

“John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking. Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life.”

The team added they are unable to provide additional details at this time.

Laurinaitis had been named in Grant’s amended lawsuit, which was approved by a judge earlier this month, and which contains allegations that both he and McMahon sexually assaulted her, and that McMahon trafficked her while she was employed by WWE.

Vince McMahon and WWE, now the remaining defendants in the case, are expected to file motions by June 13th seeking to move the matter into private arbitration.