Johnny Gargano Reveals His Remaining Goals With The NXT Brand

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Johnny Gargano talked about his remaining goals with the WWE NXT brand:

“I feel like the one thing that I haven’t done yet is have a legitimate title run. For me, being the underdog ‘Johnny Wrestling’ character, I was always more about the chase than the actual title and holding it and defending it. So now I feel like that’s the one blemish on my legacy is not being able to hold the title, not being able to defend it, not being able to have a run with it. So, I feel like that is the number one goal on my mind right now.

Also in kind of a more real sense, I kind of want to build NXT for the future as well. I want to help out other people, propel them to where I think they should be and kind of help NXT reach an even higher platform. And every single interview I do, I say that NXT is a viable third brand and I firmly believe that. I think the idea of ‘developmental’ needs to go aside because NXT’s roster is filled with very talented people who have been doing this for a very long time and we all have one goal and that is to take NXT where it deserves to be.”

(quote courtesy of WrestleZone.com)