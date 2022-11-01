Johnny Gargano Reveals The Miz’s Secret on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano sat down with Byron Saxton for an interview to reveal “the truth” about The Miz. The segment was created in a similar manner to a “60 Minutes” segment on CBS.

Gargano spoke of his relationship with Dexter Lumis and how the family broke down after he lost his job and Lumis was taken advantage of by Miz.

A voicemail was played that revealed Miz had paid Lumis a few weeks earlier to place him in a sleeper hold. In other words, he staged the assaults to draw attention to himself by having a celebrity stalker. Gargano even went so far as to claim that Miz paid Lumis to cost him the US Title in the cage match, and that at some point, Miz lost control of the situation, and Lumis is now pursuing him until he “gets what’s owed.”

Corey Graves wasn’t convinced by the story. The direction of this storyline is still unknown, but there are hints that The Miz may file a defamation claim.

