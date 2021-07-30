Jon Moxley and Nick Gage Respond To Domino’s Pizza Statement

As previously noted, Domino’s Pizza issued a statement regarding the spot from AEW Dynamite where Nick Gage used a pizza cutter as a weapon on Chris Jericho.

Jon Moxley and Nick Gage commented on Domino’s Pizza potentially pulling its advertising schedule from AEW broadcasts. Here is what Moxley said on the Cincy 3:60 podcast:

“Domino’s needs to chill out. They need to chill. It was a coincidence. Jump on the bandwagon. You don’t think Nick Gage can sell some pizzas for you? You don’t think the Noid is played out at this point? You’re bringing back the Noid?”

Here is what Gage said on Twitter: