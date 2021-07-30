Jon Moxley and Nick Gage Respond To Domino’s Pizza Statement

As previously noted, Domino’s Pizza issued a statement regarding the spot from AEW Dynamite where Nick Gage used a pizza cutter as a weapon on Chris Jericho.
Jon Moxley and Nick Gage commented on Domino’s Pizza potentially pulling its advertising schedule from AEW broadcasts. Here is what Moxley said on the Cincy 3:60 podcast:
“Domino’s needs to chill out. They need to chill. It was a coincidence. Jump on the bandwagon. You don’t think Nick Gage can sell some pizzas for you? You don’t think the Noid is played out at this point? You’re bringing back the Noid?”
Here is what Gage said on Twitter:
i tried to cut jerichos scalp off my bad TMZ it is what it is but yeah thanks aew and thanks all MDK gang members we showed em whats up and also sorry dominos didnt mean to offend you guess im too ultraviolent for tv oh well all my new fans come see me at GCW its MDK all fn day pic.twitter.com/R0johIQv7B
— Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) July 30, 2021