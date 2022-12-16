Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage

AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night.

Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara that will air on this show. She tweeted the following:

“Since I had to live through the trauma, I suggest you join me in the emotional turmoil tonight. Watch Rampage to witness my husbands ear clinging on for dear life.”

The spoilers for the show can be found by clicking here.

Here is the non-spoiler line-up for tonight:

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue

* Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian, Trent Seven & The Butcher and The Blade

* Wardlow in action

* FTR promo

* Jim Ross sits down with Preston Vance