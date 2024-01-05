Jon Moxley Reveals The Blackpool Combat Club Has Plans In Japan

AEW star Jon Moxley, who came up short in his 3-Way Match at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 18, took part in a post-match press conference to talk about a number of topics including how he still has a lot of stuff he wants to do in Japan in 2024 and how the rest of The Blackpool Combat Club also has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond.

Moxley said, “I have a lot of stuff I want to do in Japan in 2014. I faced and defeated a litany of some of the greatest stars in the history of New Japan Pro-Wrestling; Tanahashi, Suzuki, Ishii, and there is a long list that I haven’t even been in the ring with yet. There is a long list of shit I can do in Japan and a long list of moments and holy shit stuff that I can do in Japan. Bryan, my Blackpool Combat Club teammate, he’s wrestling Okada right now. I want to go out and see that. I want to see him make Okada tap out and break his arm after what he cost him. The Blackpool Combat Club has plans in Japan for 2024 and beyond.”

He also talked about how he wants Marina Shafir, who will be representing the Blackpool Combat Club, to wrestle in Japan and show off her submission skills and Judo skills.

“I want to comeback with Bryan Danielson, with Claudio Castagnoli, I want to get Wheeler Yuta, our young rookie out here and have him test himself and prove himself and prove his mettle with all the great young competitors in Japan. Bushiroad has some kind of relationship with Stardom and there is a lot of great women’s pro wrestling, Joshi promotions in Japan and this is some of the best women’s wrestling in the world. Friend of the Blackpool Combat Club, Marina Shafir, it’s a goal of mine to get her out in Japan. Seeing Marina Shafir wrestle, I think the fans of Japan, when you see her submission skills or Judo skills, her martial art skills on the mat, I think fans of Japan will absolutely adore the violence she can bring to women’s wrestling. That’s something I hope to have in the future. Marina Shafir, she wants a shot in Japan. Bring the best women you’ve got because that’s one of the baddest bitches walking the planet and she’ll come over here representing the Blackpool Combat Club.”

You can check out Moxley’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)