Jonathan Coachman Open To A Possible WWE Return

Former WWE talent Jonathan Coachman recently appeared on an episode of The Angle podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his short 2018 stint with the company and the possibility of returning to WWE down the line.

Coachman said, “When I returned, I wasn’t treated well by certain people. Maybe they were jealous of my role in commentary. I tried to play the ESPN guy, which was a mistake. My best self is as heel Coach, talking trash and getting physical. There’s no reason I can’t do that in 2024 and still maintain my credibility in sports hosting. If I go back, I’d be open to it, but I won’t be a straightforward announcer. That’s not me. Some people didn’t want me there, and it was like being in a three-person announce booth where no one cooperates. It was all about self-interest, and I got shut out.”

On why his 2018 stint didn’t work out:

“During my first decade with WWE, I missed only one Monday night out of 520. But in 2018, I had a golf contract and had to miss five Mondays. Vince got upset, thinking I didn’t want to be there. But I already had the golf deal when WWE called me back. I thought it was a good cross-promotion opportunity, but Vince didn’t see it that way. So, they moved me to doing pay-per-view previews and made me easy to let go during the COVID cuts.”

