Jordynne Grace On Why She Turned Down Past Offers From WWE

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently spoke with McKenzie Mitchell on a number of topics including turning down past offers from WWE.

Grace said, “I really, truly think it’s been about timing. There’s been a few times in my career my contract’s been coming up, and I’ve talked to WWE, and I kept staying in TNA because it was where I was comfortable, and I didn’t know how WWE was going to treat me. It’s kind of crazy to me that it wasn’t the time then, but it’s the time now, and now I get the best of both worlds. Everything works out exactly the way it’s supposed to.”

On repping TNA on NXT TV:

“I’m very, very lucky and very grateful that I’m being the one to represent TNA.”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.